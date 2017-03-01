Church of England let town hall chiefs clear out cemetery for more grave space

The Church of England has given the go-ahead for Southwark town hall to cut down trees in two cemeteries to allow more burials.

Southwark Diocese has allowed the borough council to pursue plans to create burial spaces in Camberwell Old and Camberwell New Cemetery.

Campaigners fear it could mean huge destruction of trees in Underhill Road and One Tree Hill Woods, which were saved from development by a massive campaign more than a century ago.

The council, which faces a shortage in burial spaces, is now permitted to commerce plans to create burial spaces on consecrated land, which the Diocese presides over.

Councillor Ian Wingfield, cabinet member for environment and public realm, said: “We are delighted that the Diocese has approved our plans to create more burial spaces in Southwark. Local people will now continue to have the choice to be buried locally, rather than being forced to pay higher costs for burials outside of the borough.

“Throughout this process, we’ve listened to residents and done our best to balance the need to create new burial plots in the cemetery with the need to protect its natural environment. With plans to improve the cemetery’s landscaping, plant new trees as well as improve the biodiversity, I’m confident that we will achieve this.”