Learn to dance with your favourite stars, recreate the dazzling glamour and meet past winners at Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular

Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a real treat later this year as the BBC Worldwide in partnership with SME London has today announced the launch of a brand new live event, Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular, offering fans a unique day out to experience the glitz and glamour that is Strictly.

The event takes place at ExCeL London, from 22 nd – 25 th June 2017, and offers visitors the opportunity to get up close to some of Strictly Come Dancing’s biggest stars for an uplifting and inspiring day full of stylish, glamorous entertainment.

A day ticket will include a new and exclusive 90-minute theatre show, dance sessions with the pros, celebrity interviews, a catwalk fashion show, a costume exhibition and much more.

Craig Revel Horwood says: “Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular is a dream come true – a fun-filled day that gets you as close as possible to some of the biggest names in Strictly. Plus, I’ll be there to reveal a few never-before-mentioned secrets and chatting about my favourite moments of the show. I can’t wait to see you there, darling!”

Waltzing fans into the world of Strictly, each day all visitors will enjoy a unique 90-minute theatre show called ‘Inside The Glitterball’, featuring judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell, as well as hosts Tess Daly, Zoe Ball and Gethin Jones, pro-dancers including Gorka Marquez, Neil Jones, Katya Jones, AJ Pritchard, Chloe Hewitt and Oksana Platero plus many more Strictly Come Dancing favourites. The show will offer visitors an exclusive insight into the magical world of Strictly through a mesmerising mix of dance performances, in-depth conversation, fun and laughter.

Tess Daly says: “I’m so thrilled to be involved with Strictly Come Dancing : The Spectacular. We’ll be at ExCeL London in Strictly Spectacular style. Zoe, Gethin and I are delighted to be hosting a new theatre show ‘Inside The Glitterball’, so join us for a most magical Strictly experience!”

Those looking to brush-up on their ballroom skills will have the chance to learn some dance steps courtesy of Strictly’s talented pro-dancers Anton du Beke, Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec, as they offer visitors a series of ‘Dance With The Pros’ dance sessions each day. This is an incredible opportunity to get up close with Strictly’s pro-dancers, have fun, and learn a few steps just like the celebrity dancers do.

Hosted by Anton Du Beke, ‘My Strictly Journey’ will see past and present winners and contestants, including Jake Wood, Nancy Dell’Olio, Anita Rani and many more, talk about their incredible Strictly experiences.

Catwalk fashion shows will take place at regular intervals throughout the day and will feature a glittering display of stunning costumes straight from the dance floor, curated by Strictly’s costume team.

See the show’s sparkle up close in a dazzling Costume Exhibit that will display some of the most iconic outfits and fabulous gowns in Strictly’s history.

Strictly’s hair and make-up team will be on hand, providing audiences with a sit down tutorial revealing the show’s clever tips and tricks to recreate the dazzling Strictly glamour.

Visitors will have the delightful opportunity to enjoy an elegant tea dance. As well as being able to relax with tea and refreshments and enjoy some dancing as a spectator, visitors can also join in for a twirl on the dancefloor with either their own partner, or one of the dance hosts.

Fans can pose for a photo with favourite stars for the ultimate Strictly souvenir and browse a Strictly inspired shopping showcase featuring a range of lifestyle and fashion brands.

Strictly Come Dancing : The Spectacular takes place between 22-25 th June 2017 at ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, E16 1XL. Tickets go on sale at 9am on 1 st March 2017 priced at £70 for adults and £35 for children. A Family group ticket, plus a limited-release Glitter ticket offering exclusive benefits, will also be available. Tickets are for sale online at www.strictlyspectacular.com