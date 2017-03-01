Review: A new witch soars as Wicked proves it’s still one of the biggest shows in town

There’s a new witch soaring high above the Apollo Victoria Theatre, as Willermijn Verkaik joins the cast of Wicked for their ongoing 10th anniversary celebrations, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Verkaik plays Elphaba, the green witch in the multi award-winning stage spectacular, which charts the life and times of the Wicked Witch of the West and has become one of the biggest musicals in the world, with an estimated 50 million people making the journey into the Land of Oz.

It’s not the first time the acclaimed Dutch actress has taken on the coveted leading role in the musical-having previously performed in the German, Dutch and Broadway productions as as well as a stint in the West End-and her return has been celebrated by her legions of fans.

Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and features characters from the magical world created by L. Frank Baum in his famed children’s story, The Wizard of Oz. The story follows the green skinned, Wicked Witch of the West (called Elphaba, devised from the phonetics of Baum’s initials-L.F.B), who we follow from her first day at University up until her untimely demise at the hands of the Kansas farm girl Dorothy.

Along the way, we find she is not quite the cackling monster we all remember from the 1939 film, as she desperately seeks approval from both her classmates and from the charismatic political leader, in the shape of the Wizard.

Verkaik brings some wonderful physical comedy to the role of Elphaba-depicting the younger witch with the perfect amount of wide-eyed optimism, until the torment within eventually becomes apparent. Vocally stunning, her Defying Gravity to close Act one is an absolute sensation.

She joins Suzie Mathers, who gets better and better as the plucky good witch Glinda, Oliver Saville as the strapping Fiyero and Mark Curry, whose spritely Wizard is a real joy.

Sue Kelvin triumphantly returns to the role of Madame Morible, giving an enchanting essence to the malicious schoolmistress and new recruit, Sarah McNicholas gives a renewed vibrancy to the problematic role of the Witch of the East, Nessarose.

Wicked is still one of the biggest and best shows in town and with outstanding music, breathtaking staging and a spellbinding story, is a theatrical spectacular not to be missed.

Wicked is running at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.