Do you recognise any of these 18 suspected football hooligans after Millwall versus Leicester FA Cup clash ?

Police have released images of suspected football hooligans wanted after trouble flared at the Millwall versus Leicester City FA Cup tie have been released by police.

Police horses had to be deployed at Millwall’s New Den ground after the final whistle when several home fans went on to the pitch to goad Leicester supporters after the League One club knocked out the Premier League champions.

Missiles, including seats and bottles, were thrown as violence erupted after the Fifth Round tie on Saturday February 18th.

The images include supporters of both clubs following Millwall’s 1-0 win.

Police said two men were arrested last night on suspicion of football related offences. They remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector John Oldham, of the Met’sSpecialist Crime and Operations Public Order Branch said: “This was despicable behaviour and has absolutely no place at a football match.

“It was pure luck that no-one was badly hurt.

“Supporters should be in no doubt that anyone involved in or responsible for the disorder will be dealt with robustly and once identified, we will seek to arrest them and put them before the courts.

“There is no place for this kind of behaviour and I would urge anyone who recognises who any of these people are to get in touch with us.”

Three people were also arrested on suspicion of affray following the pitch invasion at the end of the match during which missiles, mostly plastic bottles, were thrown between rival supporters.

The Met said there had been a specific policing plan in place for the match, which included the use of horses.