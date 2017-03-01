Shock spike in car accidents prompts new safety warnings

The number of serious car accidents in London requiring firefighters is at a five-year high – with six people being cut from vehicles every week.

Firefighters attended 12 per cent more collisions on the capital’s roads last year as crews were called to more than 4,500 road accidents.

Latest London Fire Brigade figures reveal that firefighters have attended almost 20,000 road traffic collisions in the last five years.

Croydon was the borough with the highest number of accidents – 267 – attended by the brigade last year.

Enfield had 239 in the same year, while Barnet, Bromley and Hillingdon each had more than 200.

The figures were released to coincide with a new campaign by the Department for Transport’s THINK! initiative to tackle the use of mobile phones while driving.

It coincides with new legislation that will see the penalties double for using a phone while driving from three to six points and from £100 to £200.

Mark Hazelton, London Fire Brigade’s group manager for community safety, said: “There are many things that can cause collisions including speeding, and drivers falling asleep at the wheel, but we know that distractions coming from inside people’s cars are a major cause of accidents.

“Drivers who use their mobiles while at the wheel are taking a real risk to themselves, their passengers, cyclists and pedestrians, and need to start realising how dangerous this is.”

He added: “Hopefully this new legislation will make people think a little bit more before picking up their mobile phone to answer a call, read a text or change their music.”

Number of road traffic collisions attended by the London Fire Brigade by year:

2012

3,729 (28 fatalities)

2013

3,574 (34)

2014

3,726 (26)

2015

4,055 (35)

2016

4,541(28)