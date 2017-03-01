Families ‘need six figure salary’ to afford rent in London

The cost of renting in London is now so high that a family of four in Hammersmith and Fulham would need an annual income of more than £100,000 just to pay for basic living space, according to new research.

Estate agents’ statistics reveal that the borough is among the least affordable for renters, with cash-strapped families needing to find six-figure sums every year in order to pay their bills.

The study by online property service Nested found that the rental value of living space in Hammersmith and Fulham is now £32.86 per square metre.

It used the data to calculate that the annual cost for a family of four to have the minimum recommended amount of space would be an eye-watering £100,619.64.

For a person to live on their own in the borough, they would need to fork out more than £53,000 a year to cover rent and additional living costs.

The study also revealed that the cost of renting in Hammersmith and Fulham was almost twice as expensive as desirable south London boroughs, such as Lewisham and Greenwich – and nearly three times dearer than Bexley, the capital’s cheapest area for renters.

According to Nested’s rental affordability index, Hammersmith and Fulham ranks as the fifth most expensive borough in London, only behind Camden and the super-rich hotspots of Kensington and Chelsea, the City of Westminster and the City of London.

The index investigated the price of renting per square metre in 33 London boroughs, 15 UK cities and 72 cities around the world.

A spokesman for the property specialist said the comprehensive study was undertaken in order to understand the costs associated with renting as an individual and as a family, and to “determine whether cities are becoming increasingly unaffordable”.

According to the index, the average Londoner must now earn a gross salary of at least £3,323.07 a month to be able to afford to live alone in the capital. That equates to a gross salary of £39,876.84 a year.

Outside London, the UK’s most expensive place to rent is Edinburgh, where the cost per square metre is £12.85, requiring one person to earn £20,737 a year.

The wealthiest parts of London are even more expensive than some of the world’s richest cities, with San Francisco, New York City and Hong Kong all lagging behind.