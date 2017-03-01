Hatton Garden pair ‘planned raid on Mayfair jewellery store’

A pair of “premier league criminals” who raided the Hatton Garden safe deposit carried out similar £1 million heist at a Mayfair jewellery store five years earlier, a court has been told.

Terry Perkins, 68, and Daniel Jones, 59, were involved in the £14 million raid on the Hatton Garden vault in April 2015, which was called the “largest burglary in English legal history”.

But it emerged this week that they had previously planned to make off with £40 million worth of gems from Amal Clooney’s Chatila jewellery store in central London.

At the time they were unable to get inside the store and instead stole display items from the shop floor, the court was told.

Perkins is alleged to have carried out the Chatila raid in Old Bond Street over the August Bank Holiday weekend in 2010 along with Jones, who previously pleaded guilty to his role.

Southwark Crown Court heard today that the raiders escaped with £1 million worth of jewellery, precious stones and watches as well as £45,000 in cash.

Also on trial is Charles Matthews, 54, the owner of a scrap metal firm in east London.

Matthews was charged with handling stolen goods after some of the loot was found in his office.

The exclusive jeweller’s was where Amal Clooney bought a pair of earrings for her wedding to film star George Clooney.

The raiders made their way down a disused elevator shaft to get across to the basement before trying to drill into the safe over two days – a method “strikingly similar” to the Hatton Garden raid.

Prosecutor Philip Evans QC said: “There can be very few people who have the necessary skills, experience and preparedness to carry out a crime with this level of high stakes, high reward and high risk, very few people who have the contacts to dispose of such huge amounts of high value property.

“Very few people would even know how to begin the immensely difficult and complex task of burgling a highly secure jewellers such as this one.

“This was a premier league crime that required premier league criminals to execute it.”

The jury was told that Perkins and Jones carried out “one of the biggest burglaries in English history” with the raid on Hatton Garden during the Easter Bank Holiday in April 2015.

They were part of the gang which drilled into the vault to steal at least £14 million worth of gold bullion, jewellery, cash, precious stones and other items from dozens of safe deposit boxes.

Mr Evans added: “The similarities between the burglary at Chatila and the burglary at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit are striking. They have striking similarities.

“The crown says those similarities are not simply explained by coincidence, but because Perkins and Jones were involved in both.”

The court heard evidence of the Chatila raid came to light during the police investigation into the Hatton Garden heist in covert recordings of both Perkins and Jones.

In them, the pair are heard taking about the 2015 raid but also referring to the Chatila burglary, including the failure to get into the safe.

The jury was told the the four raiders gained access to the building by using a key to a doorway to a communal area, wearing high-vis jackets to make themselves look like legitimate workmen.

They then went down a disused lift shaft to the basement, forced out block work which granted access to a cupboard which led to a corridor, before forcing open a metal covering.

They then made their way to the ground floor and viewing room of the shop itself and attempted to drill into the safe.

But they were unable to get into the safe because they had the wrong kind of drill for the raid.

Mr Evans QC said the burglars were able to gain access to the ground floor showroom where a smaller amount of highly valuable jewellery had been left on display.

The court heard that officers had later found DNA on a glove belonging to Jones, who pleaded guilty last week.

Perkins, formerly of Enfield, north London, denies one count of burglary.

Matthews, of Virginia Water, Surrey, denies one count of handling stolen goods.

The trial continues.