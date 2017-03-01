Number of Charlton fans joining protest against owner Roland Duchatelet in Belgium has increased

Charlton fans’ trip to Belgium this weekend to protest against the club’s owner Roland Duchatelet has attracted TV interest.

The Unity Protest will take place on Saturday in Duchatelet’s home town of Sint-Truiden.

It has been jointly organised by CARD [Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet], Women Against the Regime [WAR] and the Belgium 20. Disgruntled Sint-Truiden football fans have just formed their own group – GRAS – who are also poised to join in the demonstrations.

“We’ve had a boost in numbers as a result of what has happened [with results] in the last week,” said Voice of the Valley fanzine editor Rick Everitt, who is a member of CARD, on Monday. “The coaches are virtually full, I’m sure they will be by the end of this week.

“We’ve also got regional TV coming with us. That is fantastic because they have got a big reach.

“Sint-Truiden fans have formed their own group. It is not dissimilar to what is happening at Charlton – they are just further down the line. We expect them to join us in numbers.

“A lot of work has gone into this in terms of talking to them, particularly by the Belgium 20. Hopefully we’ll see the fruits of that on Saturday night.

“We think in terms of numbers we have 250, but that really is a guess because there will be people travelling independently.

“Charlton will be taking a four-figure number to Northampton and there will be quite a few there who are disaffected with the regime. There will be plenty in the stands who will be supporting the protest and are supporters of CARD.”