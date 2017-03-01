Prime Minister set to sign for anti-gang soccer scheme TUFF FC

The Prime Minister is to sign up to join Kensington’s highly-acclaimed gang-busting soccer scheme TUFF FC – and the young players are already sorting her out a pair of boots for a kick-about.

In the greatest endorsement yet of the pioneering project, Theresa May has asked to meet the multi-faith teenagers who have been steered away from knife-crime, gangs and radicalisation by playing in football teams instead.

The Prime Minister is to meet the young players with the prospect of ordering a roll-out of the successful scheme across the UK.

And the announcement of her visit coincides with news that Kensington and Chelsea council chiefs also want talks with the teams to explore how the TUFF FC project can help battle knife crime in the royal borough.

The alarming scale of knife crime in London was revealed last week as new figures from the Met showed that three people were killed or seriously injured in stabbings on the streets of the capital each day in 2016.

The Met statistics showed 60 people were stabbed to death last year, while 1,159 sustained serious injuries.

In total, officers dealt with 21,365 knife crimes, including domestic assaults involving knives and gang attacks.

In Kensington and Chelsea there were 497 knife incidents, causing 83 injuries, 34 of them serious, and one death.

Although the royal borough has one of the lowest knife-crime rates in London, council chiefs are keen to do everything possible to reduce incidents.

And the managers of TUFF FC say their soccer scheme is ideally placed to help, both locally and nationally.

TUFF FC – the Unity of Faiths Foundation football club – works by encouraging teens from different faiths and ethnic cultures who were previously set against each other in gangs to play in football teams together.

The result has been that the team spirit overcomes all previous differences and, despite their varied backgrounds and cultures, the young players become united.

The project, which is based in an office in Kensington High Street, has proved a huge success.

After starting out with just a handful of players two years ago, TUFF FC now has 430 youngsters from all over the capital taking part in the football training in west London each week and 3,380 teenagers have passed through the character-building programme.

“We have already had a massive effect on combating gang culture and steering kids away from knives and the risk of radicalisation by getting them playing football together instead,” said Kensington psychologist Dr Shamender Talwar, who co-founded the TUFF scheme with his colleague Anna Prior.

“We’ve had players from rival gangs who were ready to wave knives at each other before they joined us, but after a couple of weeks playing together these one-time rivals have been cheering each other on.

“It is great news that the Prime Minister has now taken this personal interest in the project. We are hoping that Mrs May will endorse the scheme so that it is rolled out to every community and town in Britain.

“It is also great news that Kensington and Chelsea council now want to talk to us. As we are based here it is right that the royal borough should be the beacon of light for all to follow in this important campaign to teach the kids a better way.”

The Prime Minister is to meet the young footballers – and members of their sister cricket project TUFF CC – in west London on April 14.

“Downing Street told us that rather than us go and meet Mrs May at No 10, she would rather come down to the training ground and see how it works first hand,” said Dr Talwar.

“The kids are very excited about what this could lead to and they have already found out her shoe size – nine – so they can sort her out a pair of boots for a kickabout with one of the girls’ teams.

“What we want to impress on Mrs May is that although it all starts with poverty, that can lead to knife crime, gang crime and the risk of radicalisation – and let’s face it, ISIS is a global gang – but we have been facing and solving all of these problems with football and playing together is the successful way to remove kids from any gang culture.”

TUFF FC has already won the backing of the Pope, who agreed to become the teams’ patron after meeting with players at The Vatican.

The players are also hoping to meet with President Trump during his visit to London later this year, to try persuade him to launch the scheme in the USA.