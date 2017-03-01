Review: Bringing a bit of class to the Southbank: The Slug and Lettuce, County Hall

Set in the city’s historic County Hall and just a stones throw from the capital’s tourist epicentre, a newly revamped Slug and Lettuce is bringing a bit of class to the Southbank’s dining scene, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Slug and Lettuce is fast becoming one of the nation’s favourite chains, with their determination for design excellence and a desire to provide exceptional cuisine at affordable prices, putting them firmly in the driving seat when it comes to the competitive restaurant market.

The County Hall venue has recently received a £350,000 revamp, which has transformed the interior giving it a modern décor, which is minimal yet elegant.

I visited on a drizzly half term afternoon, when the area was buzzing with families looking for a place to recover from the thrill of the surrounding attractions.

I first chose some soft tacos with roasted vegetables and halloumi (Grilled halloumi and roasted beets and roots with jalapeño served in soft corn tacos and dressed with spiced lemon dressing, £5.69), which was hearty and hot, while my companion munched on some classic chicken goujons (served with a sticky BBQ sauce and a tasty pineapple and mango salsa, £5.49).

I was then treated to a beautifully prepared sea bass, freshly grilled and served with a glorious super food salad (£13.29), while my friend chowed down on a Slug and Lettuce favourite, smothered chicken (grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and cheese, smothered in BBQ sauce, served with peas and skinny fries, £9.29). Both were well prepared and beautifully displayed.

We then challenged our sweet tooth and shared a huge Partini (a Cocktail of vanilla ice cream, salted caramel & chocolate ganache, with a crisp meringue, raspberry coulis and whipped double cream, drizzled in salted caramel sauce and finished with curl wafers, £9.99), which we struggled to finish, but was a real treat.

With a couple of the famous cocktails (a classic Porn star Martini with absolute vanilla vodka, Passoã liquor, caramel syrup, sugar syrup, fresh lemon juice, pineapple juice and passion fruit with a shot of Prosecco on the side and a new

Chambers Royale, with Chambord black raspberry liqueur and Prosecco) we felt thoroughly replete.

Sadly the visit was marred slightly by the ladies toilet being out of order and the service was not as good as I have been given previously, but all in all I would recommend this newly refurbished restaurant and once the teething problems are resolved, I’m sure it will become a popular addition to the group.

You can view menus and find out more details on the website slugandlettuce.co.uk