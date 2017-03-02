Streatham ice-hockey legend Joe Johnston stuns fans by announcing retirement

Streatham captain Joe Johnston shocked fans this week by announcing his intention to retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has spent a lifetime wearing a Streatham jersey, coming through the juniors to make his senior debut as a teenager.

Johnston had appeared to gain a new lease of life as a defenseman after new coach Jeremy Cornish switched him from his usual forward position at the turn of the year.

“I’ve enjoyed a very long and successful career,” said the former GB junior international.

“I’m sure there will be ample opportunity to say proper thank you’s and goodbye’s to everyone, so I’ll refrain from doing that right now, and just focus on my last few weeks of hockey where I’m motivated more than ever to win a trophy for Streatham.

“I’ve made the decision with a heavy heart and this most beautiful sport that has given me so much to be thankful for in my life. Since I can first remember I’ve experienced a complete love affair with Streatham Ice Hockey Club that continues to this day – but I feel it’s the right time for me to step away and give someone else the honour of leading the team.’

Johnston is hoping to end his career with a trophy but his team can now only lift the end of season play-off title after a disastrous cup semi-final two legged defeat to the Invicta Dynamos last weekend.

The RedHawks were uncharacteristically thumped in the home leg 7-2 and any unlikely aggregate win was wiped out by a 5-2 defeat in Gillingham.

“There’s not really much to say other than our performances were quite simply not acceptable for a Streatham team,” admitted Johnston.

“I can accept being beaten by better opposition if we have given it our all but there seemed to be an alarming lack of motivation on the ice. It wasn’t all bad – we controlled large parts of the weekend but Invicta were clinical where we weren’t.

“Pride, passion and hard work have always been the bare minimum requirements to play for our club and sadly there was a lack of that over the two games.

“We didn’t follow instructions given to us by the coaching team and limped out of the cup competition. Our full focus now is clearly picking up as many points as possible in the last few league games then really giving it a go in the playoffs.”

Streatham host two league games this weekend – Chelmsford Chieftains on Saturday and then Oxford City Stars at Streatham Arena.

Streatham are again expected to be without Vaclav Drabek and Jack Tarczycki for the weekend. Ryan Giles (groin) is due to have a late fitness test.