Johnnie Jackson: Some players at Charlton not giving their all

Johnnie Jackson has backed up boss Karl Robinson by saying some Charlton players are not giving their all for The Addicks.

Tuesday evening saw the South Londoners slump to a 4-3 defeat at Shrewsbury Town, stretching the winless run to seven games.

And Robinson launched a scathing attack on unnamed individuals after the latest setback.

Jackson explained that he explains what playing for Charlton should mean but it doesn’t make a difference in some cases.

“They get told and then the same things happen,” explained the 34-year-old.

“I don’t think we can keep losing like this and then roll out the narrative that everyone is doing their best and trying their hardest – because we’ve got too many good players to keep producing what is going on. Obviously we’re falling short somewhere – whether it’s mentally or physically on the pitch or both.

“I think we’re showing a fragile side of ourselves mentally where we’re conceding so many goals in quick succession in games. Going from leading 2-1 to losing 3-2 in five minutes shows a fragile nature in us. I can only speak for myself in far of what it means to play for this club but sometimes it’s not enough or there’s not enough of us that feel that way. Maybe it’s reflected in performances.”

The defeat in Shropshire leaves the Addicks just six points above the relegation zone and Jackson insisted that Charlton have to start chalking up victories, and fast, so as not to get sucked into a battle to avoid the drop.

“We need to start winning, as simple as that,” he said.

“A few weeks ago we were looking up and thinking can we sneak into that six? Now you’re asking me if we need to be worried about what’s below us. What we need to worry about is the next game and getting a win. And then the game after that and the game after that and getting to a points total that’s going to mean that we’re fine. Then we’re playing for the future.

“But at the moment it’s about the next game and we’ve got to do something different to what we did tonight and the games before that. That’s three loses on the bounce and that’s nowhere near good enough for the player’s that we’ve got at this club. It’s not good enough.

“Defensively we were just nowhere near it. To let in four goals is a huge disappointment. We let the game be too open. You’re going to concede when it’s like that and we’ve only got ourselves to blame.

“It’s naïve on our part. We go in 2-1 up, we’ve got to come out in the second-half and keep it tight. We let in two silly goals within a couple minutes. There is no dressing it up, it’s shocking on our part.

“We are fragile at the moment, we’re letting in goals. It’s something we’ve got to address as its something we’re clearly not doing right on the pitch. We prepare right, we’re given all the tools to go out and win the game. There’s a game plan to win it but we don’t implement it on the pitch.”