Warm weather training before Tottenham tie? Millwall will stay right where they are – boss Neil Harris

Neil Harris has brushed aside any suggestion of a spell abroad training in warmer climes ahead of Millwall’s FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham next Sunday.

The Lions have an eight-day gap to prepare for their trip to White Hart Lane once they have played Milton Keynes at the weekend.

But when asked if that allowed him to follow in the footsteps of Premier League sides, many of whom are advocates for jetting off. Harris replied: “Go abroad? No. Not this club. We’ll stay in Bromley at the training ground.

“The eight days without a game will be brilliant. It will give a good opportunity for the players to recover from a busy schedule and give us a good opportunity to prepare for what is coming up.”