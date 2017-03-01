Arsenal striker in tears as season ended – Gunners legend Wright phoned him after Charlton injury setback

Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old was stretchered off with a hamstring injury late on during Charlton’s home defeat against Bury and Addicks boss Karl Robinson has revealed that he will on the sidelines for a lengthy period.

“It’s going to be 14-16 weeks,” Robinson explained.

“Hopefully he’ll have an operation by the end of the week, it’s come away from the bone we think. The kid was in tears this morning on the phone to me. The overriding emotion from that was sickening. The kid’s been tremendous for us.

“We wish Stephy the quickest recovery possible. He’s a credit to his family, a credit to Arsenal FC. I’d hope to have him back next year but that’s in the hands of Arsenal. I spoke to Ian Wright today and he gave him a phonecall for me to try and gee him up and talk about the injuries he’s had. We’ll do everything possible we can emotionally to support him and get him back on his feet. He’s a tremendous kid and a tremendous talent, it’s a real sickener to all of us.”

January signing Jake Forster-Caskey is also set to miss out the next few games after he was also withdrawn during the game with the Shakers.

“Jake’s is a grade two, he’s going to be out for four weeks as well,” Robinson added.

“The players I’ve bought in have got injured. It is what it is and we have to keep soldiering on.”