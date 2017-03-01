Karl Robinson: Forty per cent of the Charlton squad don’t care about the club

Karl Robinson said he saw an incident which made him question the pride some of his players have in playing for Charlton before his side lost 4-3 at Shrewsbury.

Ricky Holmes’ hat-trick proved futile as the South Londoners succumbed to a defeat that leaves them just six points above the League One relegation zone.

“Something happened before the game that I’ve never seen,” explained the Charlton manager, whose side has gone seven games without a win now.

“Certain things happen at this football club that I’ve never seen. I don’t know whether they come into work everyday and thank their lucky stars that they’re at this football club. Ricky Holmes was released from Gillingham. Some players have come from Champions League clubs, from Premier League or Championship clubs. Yet someone who comes from lower league clubs like Ricky did might look at this club as the Holy Grail. A lot of them in there do care. I’d say 40 per cent of the squad don’t care enough.

“I’m not shirking responsibility.

“This hurts me, but the biggest overriding emotion is frustration. I was speaking earlier about how Chris Powell finished 13th in League One and had that back end of the season with two draws in so many games. He got to the summer and went “bye.” I look forward to that day. In the mean time, they have contracts that run for next year. Who’s going to take some of them? Would Shrewsbury take any? Bury? Oxford? Harsh words, but if they don’t like it they can come and speak to me. Tell me I’m wrong.”