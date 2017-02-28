Karl Robinson: Some of these players don’t deserve to play for Charlton Athletic

Karl Robinson slammed the desire of certain members of his squad as they fell to a third consecutive League One defeat – this time at Shrewsbury.

A topsy-turvy game that ended 4-3 to the hosts left the Addicks hovering just six points above the League One relegation zone.

Robinson questioned the bravery of a proportion of his players.

“I don’t think some of them have the bottle to stand up,” he said.

“Some have. I feel gutted for Ricky Holmes in there. Lee Novak put a right shift in and the captain showed it too. I wish I could be honest and let you know how deep the problems are here. Let’s take away ownership, managerial change, fans, lets focus on the problem We’ve not won enough games on the pitch. It can’t be six or seven managers, it can’t be the lack of funds that have gone in. At some points players have to stand up and be counted.

“We were speaking earlier about the last time they got promoted from this league what the timeline was in relation to somebody having time to get deadwood out. We went 4-4-2 and 10 v 10 – we lost seven of the battles. That’s not coaching. Too many people have gotten away with too many things for too long. Some of these people don’t deserve to wear a Charlton Athletic shirt.

“You’ve got to win three games before we start talking about what we do next season.

“Too many people have dodged bullets for too long and the manager has always been the one who gets it in the neck. I have to take responsibility as well – as I’m the manager. Me and the backroom staff have to take responsibility but ultimately we don’t go on the pitch. The players were told about two of their goals, what would happen. I don’t expect anybody to knock on my door if they’re not selected for Saturday.

“The fans travelled four-and-a half hours to watch that. That’s discipline and desire. That’s caring for your club. I might get some of them to play, can we sign non-contract players?”