Millwall boss: There was never a discussion about a penalty-taker change

Millwall boss Neil Harris said there was never any discussion about if Lee Gregory would stay on penalty duties – with the striker converting the winner in tonight’s 1-0 victory over Peterborough.

The Lions frontman saw two late efforts saved by Luke McGee at Oldham on Saturday.

But it was his long dribble – during which he fought to keep possession on the left wing – which led to him being fouled in the box by Anthony Grant.

“He’s been hugely reliable in my two years in charge from the penalty spot,” said Harris. “He had two misdemeanours on an awful pitch at the weekend. He’s put that to bed and answered the question today by being the matchwinner. I’m so delighted.

“I’ve got good lads in my dressing room. They know what is the right decision. I didn’t have to make that call. I’ve got various other players who would be more than delighted to take it but Lee Gregory showed his character, determination and desire to win the penalty in the first place. Then his goalscoring mentality to want to put that disappointment behind him.

“Lee deserves a huge amount of praise. After running 70 yards and winning the penalty he had the balls to take it.”