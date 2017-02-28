Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Millwall boss: There was never a discussion about a penalty-taker change

Millwall boss: There was never a discussion about a penalty-taker change

By Richard Cawley -
0
44

Millwall boss Neil Harris said there was never any discussion about if Lee Gregory would stay on penalty duties – with the striker converting the winner in tonight’s 1-0 victory over Peterborough.

The Lions frontman saw two late efforts saved by Luke McGee at Oldham on Saturday.

But it was his long dribble – during which he fought to keep possession on the left wing – which led to him being fouled in the box by Anthony Grant.

“He’s been hugely reliable in my two years in charge from the penalty spot,” said Harris. “He had two misdemeanours on an awful pitch at the weekend. He’s put that to bed and answered the question today by being the matchwinner. I’m so delighted.

“I’ve got good lads in my dressing room. They know what is the right decision. I didn’t have to make that call. I’ve got various other players who would be more than delighted to take it but Lee Gregory showed his character, determination and desire to win the penalty in the first place. Then his goalscoring mentality to want to put that disappointment behind him.

“Lee deserves a huge amount of praise. After running 70 yards and winning the penalty he had the balls to take it.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Millwall boss: There was never a discussion about a penalty-taker change