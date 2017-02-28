Lee Gregory is spot-kick hero as Millwall make it 16 games undefeated

Millwall made it 16 matches unbeaten as Lee Gregory’s penalty earned them a 1-0 victory over Peterborough United – a ninth clean sheet in a row.

Gregory missed two spot-kicks late on in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Oldham but showed bottle to step up and beat Luke McGee in the 53rd minute.

In fairness, the Lions number nine won the penalty single-handed. Picking up the ball and produced a determined run which was eventually ended by Bobby Grant.

Posh defender Ryan Tafazolli indulged in gamesmanship as he spoke to Gregory just before the kick but the Millwall forward’s low strike to the left crept past Luke McGee. It was his 12th goal of the campaign and 48th for the club.

It is now 14 hours since the Lions goal has been breached. Tom King was forced into a smart save in the first half from Marcus Maddison’s free-kick but most of his other work was not overly taxing.