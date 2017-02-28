Ricky Holmes hat-trick counts for NOTHING as Shrewsbury win seven-goal thriller

Charlton were edged out in a topsy-turvy game as Shrewsbury’s 4-3 victory extended the Addicks’ winless run to seven games.

Louis Dodd’s early goal gave the Shrews the lead but a fine double from Ricky Holmes meant the visitors went into half-time ahead.

Tyler Roberts and Shaun Whalley turned the game on it’s head within 10 minutes of the start of the second period before Holmes completed his hat-trick, notching his fifth goal of the season against the Shrews to level the scores again.

However it would be Dodds who bookended the scoring, firing the winner to sink the beleaguered Addicks.

The South Londoners could have been ahead after just 13 seconds, as home goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler blocked Lee Novak’s side-footed effort from the edge of the area.

Holmes and Jordan Botaka both tested the stopper as Charlton looked to get off to a strong start, but their knack of conceding early goals reared its ugly head again after just 12 minutes.

Dodds was awarded way too much time and space on the right-hand edge of the Charlton box and picked his spot beyond Declan Rudd, the fourth game in a row in which the Addicks have conceded the first goal.

Magennis was denied from point-blank range with a header before Dodds nearly had his second of the game, Rudd tipping his effort away following a Shrewsbury counter attack. Gary Deegan’s follow-up was blocked.

Karl Robinson’s men recovered and had the lead before the break as Homes fired his third and fourth goals against the Shrews this campaign. The winger arrowed an effort into the top corner of Leutwiler’s goal midway through the period, before curling a perfect free-kick from just outside the area into the opposite side of the goal just before the interval.

Defender Jorge Teixeira saw a header cleared from the line at the start of the second period but the Addicks were behind again 10 minutes into the half.

Roberts slotted home from inside the area before Charlton were caught on a counter attack again two minutes later, with Whalley finishing impressively from outside the box.

Holmes completed his hat-trick, finishing via the far post, to level things up again at 3-3 with 20 minutes remaining but Dodds edged the hosts back in front just five minutes later.

The Shrewsbury man was allowed to follow up the rebound to his own effort that Rudd blocked to bury the fourth goal for Paul Hurst’s men.

The final whistle meant the Addicks, who were also defeated 4-3 on their last visit to Greenhous Meadow in a league cup tie, now sit just six points above the League One relegation zone.