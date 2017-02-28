Catford Banks Equipe cycling team hold official launch

The Catford Banks Equipe team had their official launch on Saturday – sponsored by top fashion designer Jeff Banks.

Banks – a long-time member of Catford Cycling – has designed the racing strip and sunglasses.

Banks said: “We’ve had a truly fantastic 2016 season and it just felt right that the team should be back in amongst the top tier for 2017.

“We really want to bring riders through to be able to ride at the top level. We definitely feel that some riders slipped through the net – look at Bertie Newey and Owen James last season.

“So this year we’re got some really keen, young riders who will learn their race trade from the more experienced guys. We’ve brought in Lloyd Chapman, Will Fox, Josh Lawless and George Fowler to give the team some stability and guidance in the races; they all feel they have something to prove in terms of their own results as well.

“We’re keen for there to be true ‘matesmanship’, an expression coined by Orica-Bike Exchange. Let the riders see that if they ride for each other and give their all, the results will come naturally which – nobody can argue – works for Orica.”

Chapman and Fox are new signings, formerly with Pedal Heaven. Along with Josh Lawless, who used to race for PMR, they are in the top-20 riders in the UK. Fowler had been with NFTO and other elite riders added are Matt Webster and Lawrence Carpenter.

At the younger end of the spectrum are Charlie Walker, Alex Dalton, Callum Ferguson and Josh Haasz.

James Jobber, Joshua Green, Laurence Kirby and Matt Clements have been retained from 2016.

The team is looking to ride the Premier Calendar Road Race Series, City Centre and Televised Crit Series and the UCI Road Races such as Beaumont and Rutland. It is also looking to race in France and Belgium and some stage races. The Catford Club will also being running a team in the National Junior Road Series.

The points gathered by the 2017 team in 2016 would have put the team in third place in the BC ranking table.