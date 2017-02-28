Millwall v Peterborough team line-ups: Three changes as wingers switched

Millwall boss Neil Harris has made three changes for tonight’s home game against Peterborough United.

The Lions chief rotates his wide players as Shane Ferguson and Fred Onyedinma start in place of Aiden O’Brien and David Worrall.

The other switch is Ben Thompson for Calum Butcher in the centre of the park.

Millwall: King, Cummings, Webster, Cooper, Craig, Onyedinma, Thompson, Williams, Ferguson, Gregory, Smith. Subs: Girling, Hutchinson, Worrall, Romeo, Butcher, O’Brien, Abdou.

Peterborough: McGee, Smith, Hughes, Bostwick, Tafazolli, Taylor, Maddison, Inman, Lopes, Nichols, Grant. Subs: Tyler, Forrester, Angol, Mackail-Smith, Binnom-Williams, Samuelson, Morais.