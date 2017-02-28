Shrewsbury v Charlton team line-ups: Robinson turns to 4-4-2 to try and end Addicks woes

Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson makes four changes to his Charlton side as he looks set to line up in a 4-4-2 at Shrewsbury Town this evening.

Top-scorer Josh Magennis returns to the starting line-up to partner Lee Novak up front, as he did for the final half an hour of Saturday’s defeat against Bury, with Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi missing out as he’s set for what would appear to be a long stretch on the touchline with a hamstring injury.

Ezri Konsa will drop back into the defence to fill the void left by Patrick Bauer, who suffered a suspected concussion during the defeat to the Shakers, which means Andrew Crofts, who had been an ever-present in the league for the South Londoners before the weekend, will return to the side.

Jordan Botaka, who scored at Rochdale three games ago, starts on the wing with Jake Forster-Caskey also suffering from a hamstring knock, although it is not considered as severe as Mavididi’s.

Finally, club captain Johnnie Jackson starts at left-back in place of January signing Lewis Page, who has been dropped to the Addicks bench.

Youngsters Aaron Barnes and Karlan Ahearne-Grant both feature amongst the substitutes.

Charlton: Rudd, Byrne, Konsa, Teixeira, Jackson, Crofts, Aribo, Botaka, Holmes, Magennis, Novak. Subs: Phillips, Page, Barnes, Dasilva, Ulvestad, Watt, Ahearne-Grant.

Shrewsbury: Leutwiler, Sadler, Whalley, Humphrys, Dodds, Brown, Grimmer, Yates, Deegan, Nsiala, Roberts. Subs Halstead, Smith, Morris, Ladapo, Leitch-Smith, Rodman, El-Abd.