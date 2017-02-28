Residents asked their views as historic biscuit factory is developed for flats and a school

Plans to transform the landmark former Peak Freans biscuit factory site into flats and a school are being put to locals.

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland is seeking further feedback on its emerging plans to deliver a significant number of new homes in Bermondsey, alongside a new secondary school, other uses, open spaces and new routes.

Grosvenor bought a total of 12 acres in 2013 and has been introducing itself to, and seeking views from, the local communities, informally and as part of the first phase of pre-application public consultation.

The plot has planning consent for 800 new homes, employment space and a park. The neighbouring Lewisham and Southwark College site was sold to Grosvenor in July 2013. Grosvenor has created temporary homes for Compass School Southwark, Construction Youth Trust and Old Vic New Voices.

The site currently includes historic buildings with office, industrial and studio space for growing businesses which will continue to be owned and operated by Workspace Group Plc.

The company wants further feedback, thoughts and ideas on the emerging plans during the next phase of public consultation. Three drop-in sessions will take place in The Community Hall at 100 Clements Road SE16 4DG on:

Wednesday 1 March, 4-8pm

Thursday 2 March, 4-8pm

Saturday 4 March, 10am-1pm

Mark Curry, development director of Grosvenor said: “For the past two years Grosvenor has been talking to the local community and developing active partnerships to help inform the future of the sites. We’re aiming to create a neighbourhood which is fully integrated into Bermondsey, both socially and physically, and is a place where people want to live, work, learn and visit. We’re incredibly excited by the ideas that have been put forward by the community and are looking forward to gaining more feedback during this next phase of consultation.”

Grosvenor aims to submit formal plans by the end of the year.