Ted Cheeseman backs fellow Bermondsey boxer David Haye to quickly overpower Tony Bellew

Ted Cheeseman is backing fellow Bermondsey boxer David Haye to make quick work of Tony Bellew in their grudge fight on Saturday.

Super-welterweight Cheeseman, 21, is making waves as he has compiled a 7-0 record. He features on the undercard.

Haye is a heavy betting favourite to beat Bellew in a non-title heavyweight main event. The Liverpudlian is WBC world cruiserweight champion but is stepping up for the lucrative bout.

Cheeseman said: “Haye will beat him inside three rounds. The thing is he is so much bigger than him and he’s always been the better fighter.

“It is what he [Haye] has left. It is how well he will beat him.”

Cheeseman faces Halifax’s Jack Sellars (5-0-1) in a 10-round contest.

“There is no title on the line at the moment but we’re trying to get it for an international belt,” he said.