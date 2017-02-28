Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Ted Cheeseman backs fellow Bermondsey boxer David Haye to quickly overpower Tony Bellew

Ted Cheeseman (right) in action against Danny Little during their Super-Welterweight bout at the O2 Arena, London.

Ted Cheeseman is backing fellow Bermondsey boxer David Haye to make quick work of Tony Bellew in their grudge fight on Saturday.

Super-welterweight Cheeseman, 21, is making waves as he has compiled a 7-0 record. He features on the undercard.

Haye is a heavy betting favourite to beat Bellew in a non-title heavyweight main event. The Liverpudlian is WBC world cruiserweight champion but is stepping up for the lucrative bout.

Cheeseman said: “Haye will beat him inside three rounds. The thing is he is so much bigger than him and he’s always been the better fighter.

“It is what he [Haye] has left. It is how well he will beat him.”

Cheeseman faces Halifax’s Jack Sellars (5-0-1) in a 10-round contest.

“There is no title on the line at the moment but we’re trying to get it for an international belt,” he said.

