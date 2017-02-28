Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Arsenal, Liverpool and Burnley games against Crystal Palace all get TV switches

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace in action at Arsenal earlier in the season Photo: Paul Edwards

Crystal Palace have had three more fixtures selected for TV – two of those at Selhurst Park.

The SE25 derby with Arsenal will now take place at 8pm on Monday April 10 and will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

And the game at Liverpool has been knocked back just over 24 hours, taking place at 4:30pm on Sunday April 24 with Sky Sports screening it.

Burnley’s visit to South London on Saturday April 29 will now kick-off at 5:30pm. BT Sport will televise the game, which is Palace’s penultimate home match of the campaign.

