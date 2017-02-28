Millwall boss Harris – We want to avenge August drubbing at Peterborough

Neil Harris has admitted that tonight’s home game against Peterborough is a revenge mission for Millwall.

The Lions are unbeaten in 15 matches and have not conceded in 12-and-a-half hours.

But boss Harris is still sore over the 5-1 loss against the Posh at London Road in mid-August.

When asked if that was extra motivation ahead of the return at The Den, he replied: “Without doubt. We got embarrassed at Peterborough earlier in the season – it’s the poorest display whilst I’ve been manager of the football club.

“It hurt me and the players. So 100 per cent we want revenge from that defeat. It was a difficult evening for us all. We want to put that right on Tuesday night.

“We just made a catalogue of individual errors and Peterborough played very well. We caught Peterborough on a good night for them and a bad night for us. When that happens you are going to get a 5-1 scoreline.

“There were so many errors that players won’t repeat again in their careers. But that is in the past – we had a response straight after that game.”

Top-scorer Steve Morison (groin) and Jed Wallace (calf) are closing in on returns. But goalkeeper Jordan Archer (quad) is definitely out.

“Steve and Jed have a small chance of being back but Saturday is more realistic,” said Harris. “I won’t rule anybody out until 6pm on Tuesday night. I’ll give everybody an opportunity to be fit.

“Jordan has a very small chance of the Milton Keynes game. More realistic is the FA Cup game against Tottenham.”

Harris has backed Lee Gregory to brush off his double penalty miss in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Oldham.

“His all-round game and workrate have been exceptional,” he said. “He is just having a very minor spell without nicking a goal – but that will come.

“He is a strong character and is really popular in the dressing room. Of course he felt disappointment afterwards, that’s because he is a match-winner and goalscorer. He’ll bounce back.”