Review: A sensational shindig filled with sexual debauchery and sin: The Wild Party at The Other Palace

A story filled with sexual debauchery and sin seems a provocative choice to herald the opening of The Other Palace (formerly the St. James Theatre), but their regal neighbours from around corner at Buckingham Palace can look on in rueful envy as audiences are transported to an era of filth and fun in Michael John La Chiusa George C. Wolfe’s s The Wild Party, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Chocked full of seedy characters, The Wild Party is based on a narrative poem by New York journalist and screenwriter, Joseph Moncure March and follows a fading vaudeville chorine Queenie (Frances Ruffelle) and her imposing and intimidating husband Burrs (John Owen-Jones) as they put on a soiree for their colourful friends and colleagues.

The resulting revelry gradually descends into a sinful night filled with regret, with baths filled with gin and narcotics freely consumed as infidelities become apparent and resentments rife.

The tale is told through a series of characters, as a gigolo, an ex boxing champion and a pair of Drag Kings depict their internal battles and although the string of narrative is at times a little thin, the performances from the stellar cast and the frantic and exuberant choreography by Drew McConie allows the audience to fall into a trance and be carried along as if in a drug induced stupor.

Frances Ruffelle’s sassy yet vulnerable Queenie is utterly captivating, while John Owen-Jones is masterful as the imposing Burrs and Victoria Hamilton-Barrit’s smoky and seductive vocals fit perfectly with La Chiusa’s mesmerising score.

To celebrate the opening of a newly branded performance space with a theatrical party is a clever move by producer Paul Taylor-Mills and if this sensational shindig is anything to go by, there is an exciting future in store for The Other Palace.

The Wild Party runs at The Other Palace until 1st April.