Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Fire Brigade says it hopes “lessons will be learned by housing providers”...

Fire Brigade says it hopes “lessons will be learned by housing providers” after Lakanal House

By Shuz Azam -
0
7
Processed 07-02-13 - Week 06 Scene from the fire at Lakanal House in July 2009

London Fire Brigade says it hopes ‘lessons will be learned’ by housing providers after successfully prosecuting Southwark Council for fire safety failings found at a tower block  in Camberwell.

The Brigade brought the prosecution after its fire safety inspectors visited the building  following the tragic fire at Lakanal House on July 3, 2009 in which six people, including three children, died.

The prosecution was  not  focused on the fire itself but on the risk posed to the building’s residents before July 3, 2009 as a result of the pre-existing fire safety deficiencies in the block.

Today, the council was given a £270,000 fine and ordered to pay £300,000 court costs after pleading guilty to four offences under the  Regulatory Reform (Fire) Safety Order at Southwark Crown Court.

They found a number of structural and fire safety issues which showed that fire safety requirements were not being met, putting the lives of those living inside the block at risk of death or serious injury.

The main concerns raised by inspectors and which formed the basis of the four charges against Southwark were:

  • Failure to make a fire assessment
  • Allowing breaches of fire resistant structure between each maisonette staircase and the common internal doors
  • Allowing fire loading and a lack of compartmentation in the false ceiling structure of internal corridors
  • Failure to provide fitted strips and smoke seals on fire doors including flat front doors

London Fire Brigade’s Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety Dan Daly said: “The fire at Lakanal House was a particularly harrowing incident  and our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of those who died. Bringing this prosecution against Southwark Council has been about ensuring lessons are learned so we can reduce the likelihood of such a devastating fire ever happening again.

“All landlords, including large housing providers, such as councils and housing associations, have a clear responsibility under the law to ensure that their premises meet all fire safety requirements  and are effectively maintained to provide protection in the event of a fire and keep their residents safe.

“We want them to take the opportunity provided by this court case to remind themselves of exactly what their fire safety responsibilities are under the law and to ensure that everyone in their premises is safe from the risk of fire.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Fire Brigade says it hopes “lessons will be learned by housing providers”...