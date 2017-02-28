Rail union RMT hits out as it announces new Southern Rail strike date

|
Rail union RMT confirmed today that guards and drivers on Southern Rail will strike again on March 13 in the on-going disputes over the safety impact of the extension of Driver Only Operation and the removal of guards from services.
The Union said members will strike in the two separate guards and drivers disputes from between 0001 hrs and 2359 hrs on Monday 13th March.
Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: “The abject failure by Southern Rail to meet with us, to clarify their exact position on the second safety-critical member of staff and to take the safety issues seriously has left us with no option but to confirm further action. These disputes could have been settled if Southern/GTR had sat down and listened to our case and given the guarantee of a second-safety critical member of staff on their trains.
