Rail union RMT hits out as it announces new Southern Rail strike date

Rail union RMT confirmed today that guards and drivers on Southern Rail will strike again on March 13 in the on-going disputes over the safety impact of the extension of Driver Only Operation and the removal of guards from services.

The Union said members will strike in the two separate guards and drivers disputes from between 0001 hrs and 2359 hrs on Monday 13March.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: “The abject failure by Southern Rail to meet with us, to clarify their exact position on the second safety-critical member of staff and to take the safety issues seriously has left us with no option but to confirm further action. These disputes could have been settled if Southern/GTR had sat down and listened to our case and given the guarantee of a second-safety critical member of staff on their trains.

“We now have the best part of two weeks before the next phase of action for the company to take the issues at the core of this dispute seriously, get round the table with the union and negotiate a settlement.

“It is now down to Southern/GTR to face up to their responsibilities and engage in genuine and serious talks that address the fundamental issue of rail safety on their services. RMT expects the company to take up that offer from the union as a matter of urgency.”