Witness to Lakanal tower block blaze welcomes fine imposed on Southwark Council for fire safety breaches

Processed 07-02-13 - Week 06 Scene from the fire at Lakanal House in July 2009

A residents’ association member who witnessed a blaze that killed six Southwark Council tenants today welcomed a £270,000 fine imposed on the borough for safety breaches.

David Lewis, 57, who lives in the Marie Curie block opposite Lakanal House in Sceaux Gardens, witnessed the flames begin to take hold of the 14-floor building.

Six tenants, including three children, died after being trapped in the block during the blaze in 2009.

Today Southwark Council was fined £270,000 and ordered to pay £300,000 for breaching fire safety regulation before the tragedy struck.

Mr Lewis said: “The fine is probably adequate as the judge has to take into account where the money comes from.

“Southwark being funded by the public means any money taken from their funds is going to come from either housing tenants’ rent or from the council tax account.

“So a huge fine would actually be counter-productive because it would starve Southwark of money needed to make the buildings secure.”

David, who used to work as a manager for a rail company, said residents in neighbouring towers were fearful of the same tragedy striking their buildings.

He added: “There was a dearth of information available to residents who live in identical dwellings. We had to really fight to get any details of what was going on.

“A lot of people in my block heard about the compartmentalisation failures and the spread of the fire and were understandably worried.

“A lot of people felt very vulnerable for a long time, it took some people a long time to get over that fear.

“I had to get sleeping tablets because every time I heard a siren I thought it was coming up our driveway.

“But the feeling now is that we want to move on, it was seven years ago.

“I do feel more safe now, work started within a few weeks of the fire and continued for about a year, I think around three of four million pounds was spent on my block alone.

“The work was pretty extensive with new doors, windows and rewiring throughout.

“We were given new smoke alarms that were centrally powered rather than battery powered to ensure they don’t fail.”

