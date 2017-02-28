Southwark ordered to pay £570,000 over fire safety breaches at Lakanal House, where six people died

A London council will have to pay a total of £570,000 over fire safety breaches at a tower block where six people, including three children, died in an horrific blaze.

The six, one of whom was a 20 day old baby, died after a fire ripped through the 16-storey 1950s tower block in south London.

Catherine Hickman, 31, Dayana Francisquini, 26, and her children, Thais, six, and Filipe, three, along with Helen Udoaka, 34, and her baby daughter Michelle, were all killed.

Southwark Council initially faced 22 counts under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order over safety breaches at Lakanal House, in Camberwell, south London, in July 2009.

But at Southwark Crown Court last Friday Richard Matthews QC representing the council entered guilty pleas to four counts of breaching fire safety regulations which were said to cover the 18 other charges.

Southwark admitted failing to carry out sufficient risk assessments of the premises, failing to provide a “suitable and sufficient” system of tackling a fire as well as endangering employees and residents.

Signs telling residents they could use the balconies to escape were also missing.

Three main deficiencies by the council were discovered by fire investigators after the inferno.

These included a failure to maintain “boxing in” along the common corridors and the timber staircase, an absence of fire strips along all the fire doors in the building and a lack of cavity barriers in the suspended ceilings above the flats which all allowed the fire and smoke to rip through the building.

The block was not designed to be evacuated as residents were told to stay in their self-contained flats unless the fire got inside, but the compartmentalisation had failed and the fire raged through the floors.

Fashion designer Catherine Hickman’s terror could be heard in a telephone call to the emergency operator which was played to the inquest in 2013.

She said: “Oh my God, listen, I can see flames at the door.”

She asked if she should try and leave the flat but was told not to. She then said: “It’s orange, it’s orange everywhere”, adding smoke was coming through the floorboards and she couldn’t open the windows.

She added: “I’m getting really hot in here” before falling silent.

At Southwark Crown Court today (Tue) the authority was fined £270,00 and ordered to pay £300,000 towards the fire brigade’s court costs for bringing the prosecution.

Judge Jeffrey Pegden QC said: “These counts relate to the risk of the spread of the fire and making sure the measures for safely escaping the premises are effective and thirdly measures to fight the fire in the premises are made.

“The construction of suspended ceilings and what is known as ‘boxing in’ in the maisonette staircases which connect to the common corridors was deficient and failed to comply with industry standards.

“Those deficiencies placed persons at risk of death or serious injury in case of a fire.

“The lack of fire seals failed to provide the necessary resistance to fire and meant the compartmentalisation was compromised, as was the effective means of escape and fire fighting.

“The risk existed for a long period of time and a significant amount of people were put at risk not just those living there but hose visiting.

“There was no risk assessment carried out as of July 2009 and this would have identified the deficiencies.

“This fell well below the standard required and the borough has been in existence for a sufficient period of time to be aware of its responsibilities for fire safety.

“These were serious offences but ones which could have been easily remedied.”

Fire safety inspections were being conducted at other properties run by Southwark council in 2009, but these had not reached Lakanal House by July.

Council chiefs apologised for the failures as a refurbishment in 2007 did not lead to up-to-date fire precautiuons barriers and signs being installed.

The court heard Southwark had also committed four fire breaches at other buildings owned by the authority.

Judge Pegden added: “The defendant is a public authority funded significantly by the public to benefit those who where living in the borough.

“Tragically six people lost heir lives. This case is not that the breaches were causative of the fire itself.

“Other buildings run by he borough had been risk assessed but no reason was given for a failure to assess Lakanal House, it was simply not reached by July 2009.

“There has been relevant enforcement actions taken in respect of four other building owned by the borough.”

Since 2015 the block has been refurbished and is due to reopen next month at a cost of £11 million.

The local authority has also spent £62 million on fire safety since the tragedy, including the installation of state of the art smoke alarms.