YouTube star leads campaign to save ‘invaluable’ youth centre

The star of YouTube hit Chicken Shop Date is fighting to keep the youth centre where she created the show open.

Amelia Dimoldenberg started the internet dating sensation four years ago while involved with The Cut magazine, a youth project at The Stowe community centre in Royal Oak.

But the youth centre is now being threatened with closure amid Westminster council funding cuts.

Amelia, 22, grew up in nearby Edgware Road, and credits The Cut with kickstarting her career in journalism.

She said: “I started Chicken Shop Date when I was 18 and working on The Cut.

“That magazine was the only reason I was able to start the show and we were allowed to write about anything. We had a lot of freedom.”

She said The Stowe provided “valuable” space for young people in the borough.

“You can go somewhere and do different projects, and a lot of people in the area don’t have that space outside of home otherwise,” she added.

“Some young people might not have a welcoming home environment, but at The Stowe you could just hang out with friends outside your flat where people are living on top of each other.

“It’s invaluable to get out of the house and when spaces like Stowe are forced to shut down, where does that leave young people? Maybe on a street corner, causing trouble.”

Amelia, who is a final year fashion journalism student at Central Saint Martins, says the magazine inspired her to pursue a career in journalism.

Her YouTube channel has almost 40,000 subscribers, with some of her videos hitting 500,000 views.

She hoped its success could help draw attention to The Stowe’s plight.

Westminster council stopped funding all the borough’s youth services last September – and it is feared The Stowe may be forced to shut its doors for good.

Amelia, whose father is Labour councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, added: “The Cut magazine has given me all the opportunities I have today.

“It was a place to hang out with people my age and we had all the facilities we needed.

“We had amazing mentors, our own office, a photography studio and recording equipment.

“We had everything we needed to run a legitimate magazine available for us and I don’t know where else we could have done that.

“It’s so obvious that disenfranchised young people grow up to be adults without opportunities and end up in bad situations, and this just seems unfortunate.

“Westminster Council don’t seem to care about poor young people.”

Councillor Richard Holloway, Westminster’s cabinet member for children, families and young people, said: “Our priority is to protect the most vulnerable in our society, including young people.

“As we deal with shrinking budgets we are looking at new and creative ways to maximise our resources.

“We have had to take some difficult decisions on youth clubs, but the establishment of the Young Westminster Foundation will allow us to raise funds in new and innovative ways, linking with local businesses, through their corporate social responsibility plans, to support vulnerable children and young people.

“This exciting new charity will make sure that youth organisations get greater access to a sustainable pool of funding for the future.

“It is worth noting that funding for youth clubs across Westminster already comes from many different sources outside of the council.”