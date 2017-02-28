Greenwich Borough move up to third after victory over Faversham

Greenwich Borough moved up to third after claiming a hard-fought 3-2 win over Faversham Town on Saturday in Ryman League Division One South.

They made three changes from the midweek win against Hythe Town as Rob Denness, Peter Sweeney and Callum Donaghey came into the side.

The away side had the first major chance of the game as a drilled cross was sliced by Borough’s Glenn Wilson forcing Craig Holloway to make a great save before man of the match Callum Donaghey was forced to make a brave goal-line clearance.

The Borough took the lead as a corner was cleared before Peter Sweeney’s ball back into the box was chested down by Callum Donaghey to Mohamed Eisa, who rode a challenge before placing the ball in the far corner.

They doubled their lead early in the second half as Glenn Wilson’s effort was scuffed and fell in front of Charlie MacDonald, who scored with an excellent overhead kick.

However, Faversham got back into the game in the 79th as keeper Craig Holloway brought down Luke Harvey and Sam Bewick calmly slotted home, placing his effort in the middle of the goal.

Greenwich Borough regained their two-goal lead a few minutes later as Liam MacDevitt chased down and blocked the keeper’s clearance and passed it into an empty net, making it 3-1, although Faversham were unhappy with what they believed to be a handball by the winger in the build-up.

Despite the two-goal advantage Greenwich Borough had a nervy finish as captain Glenn Wilson was sent off for an off-the-ball incident in the 94th minute where he was dubiously judged to have punched Faversham’s Carl Rook.

The resulting free-kick fell to Jordan Casey at the edge of the box and he volleyed home to make the Borough sweat in the final seconds.

Greenwich managed to hold on though to claim a vital three points, moving them above Carshalton into third place.