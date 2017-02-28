Bush Theatre set to reopen after £4 million refurbishment

The countdown to the long-awaited relaunch of the Bush Theatre has begun, with less than three weeks to go before the doors are thrown open once again.

The popular Shepherd’s Bush venue is due to start a new chapter in its history on March 18 as members of the public are invited inside for the first time in a year.

Theatre bosses have been hard at work over the last 12 months having closed the Uxbridge Road venue in February 2016 for a £4 million refurbishment.

Next month’s reopening will mark the completion of the theatre’s biggest ever revamp as it seeks to cement its place among the capital’s elite performance venues.

The redeveloped building will include a brand new entrance and front of house area, with an outside garden terrace leading to the main street.

It is set to trigger a significant boost for the Bush, with audience numbers expected to triple over the next six years.

Madani Younis, the Bush’s artistic director, has driven the theatre’s ambitious redevelopment.

He says the new look will help to create his vision of a theatre that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of London.

Speaking to London Weekly News last year, he said: “With the global political context shifting and the emergence of pervasive right wing politics, it is more important than ever that artists and theatres agitate as well as entertain.

“With the redevelopment of our building, we are proud to be able to embrace new voices, who will breathe life into this remarkable building.

“It is their stories of joy, love, anger and most of all hope that will inspire a new generation of audiences.”

The Bush is set to come back with a bang in 2017. Between April and November, the theatre will present three new commissions, three world premieres, two European premieres and one production that will tour nationwide.

Highlights include a production of Guards at the Taj, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph, followed by the first European production of Hir by Taylor Mac.

As part of the Bush’s commitment to diversity, half of the entire 2017 programme will be based on works by black, Asian, minority ethnic and refugee writers.

Mr Younis previously told London Weekly News: “With the political climate being what it is, I think it’s important that our cultural venues speak of the stories that we are not seeing represented across the medium more widely.”

The Bush Theatre reopens on Saturday March 18 at 1pm with free tours of the building running throughout the afternoon.