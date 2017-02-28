Luka Milivojevic quickly adapting to Premier League football at Crystal Palace

Luka Milivojevic reckons he is properly in the Crystal Palace groove after adjusting to the tempo of the Premier League.

The Serbian international had a delay waiting for a work permit after signing at the end of the winter transfer window from Olympiacos – with only one training session before starting in the defeat at Stoke City on February 11.

But Milivojevic produced an impressive home debut as the Eagles beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on Saturday.

“I’m very happy with the collective performance because we fought as a team, particularly towards the end,” said the midfield enforcer.

“We deserved to be at least 2-0 up at half-time – winning was the only thing that mattered. It’s a massive result for us and we’re out of the drop zone.

“I enjoyed playing the full 90 minutes in front of our fans and must thank them for their support in what was an important match.

“I’ve had two weeks to adapt to the tempo of training and matches.”

The 25-year-old is used to playing in high-pressure games after arriving from the Greek champions.

“It was an easy decision to come to Crystal Palace even though I knew the team was in a difficult league position,” he said. “I believe in this team, because we have very good players.

“In Olympiacos, it was a different mentality as we were expected to win every game and that is a lot of pressure. I think my experiences in Greece, at Anderlecht and with Red Star Belgrade will help me at Crystal Palace.

“It will be difficult to stay up because the games are very tight but this win should give us confidence moving forward – and confidence is everything in football.

“Every training I give my best to adapt to the intensity of English football and playing more games will help me. If we must fight at West Brom, we will fight and if we must play nice football we will play nice football. We will do whatever it takes to get a positive result.”