Former Stephen Lawrence murder suspect jailed over £4m drug plot

A FORMER suspect in the murder of Stephen Lawrence is behind bars after a £4m cannabis plot was smashed.

Neil Acourt, was arrested in connection with the racist attack on the 18 year-old at an Eltham bus stop in 1993, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison. The 41-year-old from Blanmerle Rd, Eltham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis to between 2014 and 2016.

He was among five defendants who were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Friday (24) after pleading guilty to the same charges the previous day at the court. The defendants included James Botton, 45, of Strathaven Rd, Greenwich who was sentenced to four years and nine months and Jack Vose, 63, of Parkhill Rd, Bexley who was sentenced to four years and nine months.

Police investigating a highly-organised network based at a stronghold in Eltham who were transporting cannabis by road to Northumbria say Acourt entered a guilty plea early “in an attempt to portray himself as being lowly in the gang’s network.” However the court case found him to be one of the leaders of the network.

Acting on intelligence detectives from the Met’s Organised Crime Command Special Projects Team launched an investigation in 2014. Officers discovered the gang was incredibly careful in its planning and recruitment, communicating face-to-face and using only trusted people they either knew well or were related to. On Wednesday February 1 supported by the North East Regional Support Unit, detectives from the Met’s Special Projects Team executed simultaneous search and arrest warrants at a number of addresses in south-east London and Northumbria. The officers seized 100 kilos of cannabis and £40,000 in cash and eight men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.

Two defendants from the North East of England also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs between 2014 and 2016. Paul Beavers of Killingworth Avenue was sentenced to three years and four months and Daniel Thompson, 28, of Reubens Ave, South Shields was sentenced to four years and two months.

Detective Sergeant Barry Hill of the Met’s Special Projects Team said: “The secretive and professional nature of this criminal gang made this a long, complex and challenging investigation for detectives. Through diligent work my team have been able to build a case that has disbanded a network supplying cannabis valued at around £4 million.”

“The support provided to our officers by the North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit was invaluable. Together we have ended the activities of this network and the associated crime related to the supply of cannabis to the North East of England.”

Lee Birks, 55, of Leesons Way, Orpington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis between 2014 and 2016 and sentencing has been adjourned pending medical reports.

One woman and five men arrested in connection with the investigation were bailed pending police enquiries and were later released from bail with no further action. These included a 66 year old man and 41-year-old man from Mottingham.