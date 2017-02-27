Tory alternative budget would leave no cash to safeguard kids says Greenwich deputy

GREENWICH’S deputy leader says the Conservatives alternative budget would have taken cash away from vital staff training to ensure the safeguarding of children.

Councillor Danny Thorpe criticised the proposals made by the Conservative councillors aimed at cost cutting to remove the need for an additional 1.99 hike to the council tax. Last Wednesday the council agreed a three per cent rise a recommended by the Government plus an additional 1.99 per cent to cover growing adult social care costs.

Cllr Thorpe, said the Labour group were shocked the Conservatives did not withdraw their amendment to the budget after it was pointed out their earmarked cuts included providing staff “with the most relevant and up to date child protection training.” He said: “Proposals from the Tory group were tabled on the night and not shared or debated at a scrutiny panel which was considering the budget a week before.”

The Conservatives have slammed Labour councillors for using a little used procedural move to curtail debate on their proposals at the meeting. Conservative leader Councillor Matt Hartley said the claim the proposals would have put child protection at risk was “misleading.”

He said: “Our proposal included several efficiency savings, including controlling spending on attending conferences by reducing the total budget for this – £92,590 a year – by a third. There is no reason that child protection conferences would have been affected in any way, and they would of course always be budgeted for. Labour councillors should instead look at cutting waste across the council, including spending £334,000 a year on producing Greenwich Information, £35,000 on public relations, £38,000 on emails from the Local Government Information Unit and £14,000 on catering at the Mayor’s inauguration.”

He said: “Our alternative proposal would have delivered the same level of additional funding for adult social care as Labour’s plans, by cutting waste and inefficiency.

Cllr Thorpe said: “Not only do the Tory sums not add up, they would endanger even more people in Greenwich than are already been impacted by the sustained and successive Government cuts that have seen more than £100 million of cuts since 2010. Greenwich Council, under a Labour administration, has managed our finances as efficiently and effectively as possible. We have only had to raise our council tax once in the previous decade. However, we cannot simply continue to do more for less.”