Astonishment Greenwich council leader in Taiwan when tax rise agreed

Opposition councillors say they were “astonished” a council leader was actually 6,000 miles away when rises to resident’s council tax was being agreed.

Greenwich Conservatives have slammed leader Denise Hyland for being at a “smart cities” conference in Taiwan last Wednesday (22) when the council agreed its budget for the coming year. Cllr Hyland who attended the event with councillor David Gardner, the cabinet member responsible for adult social care, told The Mercury the Global Smart Cities Conference and Mayors Summit in Taipei was of “central significance to the strategic goal of establishing Greenwich as a global centre of excellence for Smart Cities.”

A three per cent rise towards the social care funding gap as recommended by the Government was agreed along with a 1.99 per cent rise to cover inflation. The Tories submitted an alternative budget which would remover the need for the extra 1.99 percent

Cllr Matt Hartley, the leader of the Conservative opposition, said: “I find it astonishing that at a time when this Labour council is bringing forward a tax-rising budget – centred on adult social care – that both the leader and the cabinet member for adult social care did not even attend the meeting. In the scale of bad judgement calls that any leader of any council could make, this is near the top.

He said at the meeting “I think its disrespectful to this council chamber. I think its disrespectful to members on both sides. But more to the point, I think its deeply disrespectful to the residents into whose pockets this Labour budget seeks to dig even deeper through their 1.99% Council Tax hike.”

Cllr Hyland said the invitation to the conference was made via the UK Department for International Trade. She said: “The invitation was a consequence of Greenwich’s growing international reputation as a hub of smart city activity, aimed at opening new opportunities in the borough for businesses and residents in Greenwich – and attracting fresh investment from around the world.

She said: “Greenwich has a strong track record of attracting inward investment through our regeneration programme. In the last year this has generated an additional £6 million of local growth in the borough. Our Smart Cities programme is the next phase of that work.

She said: “The discussions concerning the budget have been conducted across many months. Over this period, all points have been explored extensively to address both the pressures on our finances and the need to provide the best possible services to those most in need across the borough. I have dedicated myself to ensuring that nothing had been omitted under these discussions . I chaired the meeting of the cabinet which completed all of its considerations about the budget in the previous week.”