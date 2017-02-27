Pancake races in Greenwich Market to raise cash for hospice

Market stall holders and shoppers have been having a flippin good time raising cash for a hospice.

Greenwich Market staged the first of its pancake races to celebrate Shrove Tuesday on Saturday with the second to be held tomorrow. The fun packed events with fancy dress encouraged are also raising cash for Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice.

Pancakes are to be served all day tomorrow and the races, which are to kick off at noon, include those for market traders and visitors with team and individual categories for both.

The hospice in Bostall Hill, Abbey Wood provides free care and support for people with life limiting illnesses, their carers, families and friends in both boroughs. To continue its work it needs to raise around £5million annually as only gets about a third of its funding from the NHS.

To register in advance email anna@grenhosp.org.uk