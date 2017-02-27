Monday, February 27, 2017
Pancake races in Greenwich Market to raise cash for hospice

Pancake races in Greenwich Market to raise cash for hospice

By Mandy Little -
0
21
Pancake race - Greenwich Market Traders Frank Whitford and James Green Pancake Race 2017

Market stall holders and shoppers have been having a flippin good time raising cash for a hospice.

Greenwich Market staged the first of its pancake races to celebrate Shrove Tuesday on Saturday with the second to be held tomorrow. The fun packed events with fancy dress encouraged are also raising cash for Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice.

Pancakes are to be served all day tomorrow and the races, which are to kick off at noon, include those for market traders and visitors with team and individual categories for both.

The hospice in Bostall Hill, Abbey Wood provides free care and support for people with life limiting illnesses, their carers, families and friends in both boroughs. To continue its work it needs to raise around £5million annually as only gets about a third of its funding from the NHS.

To register in advance email anna@grenhosp.org.uk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mandy Little
Reporter | Resident of Lewisham for more than 25 years and studied sociology at Goldsmiths. Previously worked for many years as a picture researcher for book and part work publishers and joined The Mercury after studying for a NCTJ at Lambeth College. Big yoga and walking fan – not just in the country but also along the River Thames. Love South East London and wander around Lewisham town centre, Deptford High Street and Greenwich Town Centre at least once a week. Mandy has worked for the Mercury for 14 years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Pancake races in Greenwich Market to raise cash for hospice