Parents urged to fight ‘disastrous’ school funding shake-up

Hundreds of parents are being urged to fight plans for a shake-up of school funding ahead of a major public meeting at Hammersmith Town Hall.

Council leaders have organised the event in a bid to generate momentum behind a campaign to reverse the government’s controversial proposals.

It is feared that schools in Hammersmith and Fulham will be among the hardest hit by the new funding formula, with teachers bracing themselves for losses of up to £2.8 million.

The policy is designed to redistribute funding for schools so that money is spread more evenly across the country.

But teachers have warned that millions of pounds could be sucked out of the borough’s schools, leading to job cuts and even closures.

Hammersmith and Fulham council is urging local parents and teachers to show their support by attending an “urgent” public meeting tomorrow (February 28).

It comes as the capital’s education chiefs warn of “disastrous” impacts on classroom standards in London if the plans are put in place.

Councillor Sue Fennimore, Hammersmith and Fulham council’s cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “These cuts are a real danger to children’s education.

“School budgets are already stretched and any more cuts could have a massive impact.

“It’s not fair for children to lose out because the Government is not investing enough in education – and it’s not fair on the teachers and their fantastic schools.”

The council estimates that Ark Burlington Danes Academy, Phoenix High School, Sacred Heart High School and the London Oratory School will be among the borough’s secondary schools most seriously affected by the changes.

Primary schools that could suffer include Brackenbury, Wormholt Park, Holy Cross, Wendell Park, Addison, Larmenier and Sacred Heart, and Melcombe.

Peter Haylock, chairman of the Hammersmith and Fulham schools forum, said: “If schools’ budgets are cut at a time when costs are increasing significantly, it can only have a negative effect on the education that we are able to deliver.

“We will not be able to employ the number of high quality teachers and leaders that we need to be able to maintain standards.”

An analysis by the National Union of Teachers named Hammersmith and Fulham as one of the areas hardest hit by funding cuts in recent years.

The NUT research suggested schools in the borough were almost £400 worse off per pupil than before the 2015 general election.

MPs warned earlier this month that the budget cuts could also be reflected across the capital.

Conservative MP Bob Neill, chairman of the all-party parliamentary group for London, said: “London Councils’ figures suggest that 1,536 schools in London will see a reduction if the formula goes ahead, 70 per cent of the total number of schools.

“This would have a disastrous impact on education standards in the capital.”

The Department for Education has said the schools budget has been protected in recent years and that it now totals more than £40 billion – the highest ever on record.

A spokesman added: “The Government’s fairer funding proposals will ensure that areas with the highest need attract the most funding and end the historic unfairness in the system.”

The public meeting takes place at Hammersmith Town Hall tomorrow (Tuesday February 28) at 7pm.