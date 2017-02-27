Monday, February 27, 2017
David Haye set for public workout in South London this week

By Richard Cawley -
David Haye during a media workout at the Hayemaker Gym, London.

David Haye will be back in South London on Wednesday – performing a public workout ahead of his eagerly-anticipated grudge fight with Tony Bellew at Greenwich’s 02 Arena this weekend.

Bermondsey’s two-weight world champion is a major favourite to defeat Bellew, who is coming up from cruiserweight.

A number of fighters on Saturday’s show will be involved in the workout session which takes place at The Indigo, The 02 from 6pm.

Those confirmed to appear are Haye, Bellew, Ohara Davies, Derry Mathews, Sam Eggington, Paulie Malignaggi, Lee Selby, Andoni Gago and Katie Taylor.

Haye, 36, has 28 victories and just two defeats. He has eased to two quick knockout victories since making his ring return in January 2016, ending an absence of almost four years from the sport.

Bellew is WBC world champion at cruiserweight but has stepped up a division for the money-spinning clash.

