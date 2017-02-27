Jesca Hoop proud of ‘fighting spirit’ on new album Memories Are Now

“Clear the way, I’m coming through no matter what you say,” sings Jesca Hoop on the defiant title track of her new album, Memories Are Now.

The 41-year-old has “work to be doing” – and if you’re not here to help, “go find some other life to ruin”.

Hoop’s thick-skinned rhetoric plays out over spindly guitar strings rather than crashing chords, a trick she repeats time and again on the record – her fifth solo full-length.

Few other songwriters can so effortlessly merge the daring with the delicate, and Hoop says she is proud of the “fighting spirit” that shines through beneath the technical intricacy of the music.

It’s a much more intimate sound that Hoop explores on Memories Are Now, working with producer Blake Mills for the first time.

He pushed her to strip away the layers, keep it as close to the live experience as possible and use one-off takes to work in a more organic way.

“It’s still covered in embryonic fluid,” quips Hoop in characteristically colourful language.

Born in California, Hoop moved to Los Angeles in her mid-20s where she was to meet an early musical mentor.

It was while working as a daytime nanny that she struck up a friendship with Tom Waits, who leant an ear to her music while she watched his kids.

The blues legend would later describe Hoop’s sultry tunes as “like going swimming in a lake late at night”.

Making the move to Manchester in 2008, she continued her habit of making friends with the famous – she was invited to join Peter Gabriel’s New Blood tour as a backing singer, worked with the likes of Stewart Copeland and Willy Mason, opened for Placebo and Eels, and was trumpeted as a hot prospect by Elbow’s Guy Garvey.

While Hoop is yet to break through into the mainstream, she is clearly building a growing number of influential admirers.

It’s all the product of a career that has been independently driven and self-funded from the start.

“All of my successes have been won on the grassroots level,” she confesses, “with handshakes and hugs from great people who believe in me.”

Identity crisis triggered by religion (in the past) and technology (in the present) is a key theme on Hoop’s new album.

But she covers a great deal of ground in only 39 minutes, showcasing every edge and curve of her captivating voice.

Hoop sings of the faith that weighs heavily on her world, the imagination of the myth and the cruel nature of life and love.

On The Lost Sky, inspired by the tragic story of a close friend who was left in a coma after a horrific accident, she sets out to offer a voice “for when you don’t have a say”.

“We thought we’d lost him,” she recalls. “He woke up to find himself silently divorced. This was a heartbreak for all related – and I wrote this while we were waiting for him to wake up.

“His experience drove me to explore my own relationship with abandonment. I think the cruel nature of life and love is something we can all relate to one way or the next.”

Hoop is at her brilliant best on Memories Are Now – an album that has some of music’s biggest names already on board and many more fans still yet to discover.