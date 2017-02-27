£3m community centre in Fulham ‘could be finished in a year’

A multi-million-pound project to build a brand new community centre in Fulham could be completed within a year.

Community leaders hope to construct a new building on the site of the rundown Clancarty Lodge in South Park by February 2018.

More than £3 million is being poured into the centre, which will be run by a team of residents through a community trust.

The building has been earmarked as a replacement for the former Sands End Community Centre in Broughton Road, which was closed by the council’s previous Conservative administration in 2013 despite a series of protests and demonstrations.

Up to £3.6 million could be spent on the project overall, with £2 million already pledged by sewer construction firm Tideway.

The community contributions made by Chelsea Football Club for its Stamford Bridge stadium development are expected to yield another £1.6 million towards the scheme.

Andy Jones, chairman of the Friends of South Park group, said it was an “exciting time” for the park, with a series of other improvement projects also in the pipeline.

Around £70,000 has been set aside to patch up the park’s cracked and broken pathways and the friends group has also revealed plans to set up a new cricket club.

Mr Jones said: “For many years we’ve been overlooked in terms of infrastructure spending and the consequence is that five out of the six buildings in the park are currently unused, with three so dilapidated that they are considered too dangerous to be in.

“We are on the verge of a massive infrastructure investment and it seems likely that the most difficult and expensive projects in South Park will be completed.”

He added: “We are also less than 10 years from the start of FOSP … and at that time there seemed little or no way that funding of this size would ever be found.”

Tideway’s contribution towards the project is part of its community efforts to compensate for disruption caused by its controversial ‘super sewer’ development.

Carnwath Road, in south Fulham, has been chosen as a major drive site for the huge construction scheme, which will take several years to complete.

Hammersmith and Fulham council is also expected to secure up to £1.6 million from the Chelsea stadium development towards the community centre.

If it is granted planning permission, the centre is expected to include a café, community hall and nursery.