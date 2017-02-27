Fulham schoolgirl Caya takes first steps after spinal operation

A nine-year-old girl from Fulham has taken her first steps on the road to recovery after a life-changing spinal operation.

Little Caya Newman is up on her feet for the first time after undergoing the complex surgery in January.

The schoolgirl, who suffers from spastic diplegia, has already defied doctors’ expectations after walking 15 steps unaided.

Her remarkable recovery is partly thanks to the local community, who have helped to raise tens of thousands of pounds to cover the cost of the operation and subsequent physiotherapy.

Staff at the Il Pagliaccio Italian restaurant were the latest to chip in last week, handing over a cheque for £2,010 after organising a fundraising pizza party for local schoolchildren.

Lucy Machin, Caya’s mother, and friends from the Sulivan Primary School PTA, have collected more than half of the £41,000 target over the last few months.

But her friends and family are still trying to raise the remaining cash.

Ms Machin said she had seen a “tremendous difference” in Caya only seven weeks after the operation.

Previously Caya was using a wheelchair or walking aid to move about – but she can now take 15 steps on her own.

Further physiotherapy treatment will enable her muscles to grow with her body as she gets older.

Caya said: “I have to do a lot of exercise to make me stronger and I am very happy that I can walk 15 steps especially as the doctors did not expect me to do it so soon. I can even cross my legs!”

Caya had been on a waiting list for the selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, which involved cutting some of the nerves in her spinal cord to loosen up her limbs.

The NHS stopped funding the vital treatment before she could have the operation, meaning Lucy faced a £31,000 bill for the surgery plus an extra £10,000 for physiotherapy.

Lucy and her friend Jemma Greenslade have been raising money for several months and completed a sponsored marathon walk around South Park in November.

Caya’s friend, eight-year-old Luca Nelson-Crookshank, also set out on a fundraising run, walk and ride of his own on Christmas Eve to boost the appeal.

And in January some of motorsport’s biggest names – including Lewis Hamilton and Damon Hill – donated race equipment for a Formula One auction for Caya.

To donate towards Caya’s appeal, visit www.gofundme.com/2m6wtzkk