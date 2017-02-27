Met seizes £73m from crooks in a single year, figures reveal

More than £73 million in cash was seized from crooks by police in London in the space of only 12 months.

Met Police chiefs say the sum is the largest amount of money the force has taken off the capital’s streets in the last 14 years.

The single biggest cash seizure in 2015/16 was £943,000, which was found when officers stopped a black cab in east London and discovered a large holdall in the passenger compartment.

Over the same period the largest confiscation order made was for £6,328,119 in May 2015 over the supply of chip and pin machines to central London brothels.

The main perpetrator created a number of sham companies purporting to offer events and function facilities to corporate clients.

These companies were then used to obtain numerous chip and pin machines by fraudulently misrepresenting their business intentions.

Machines were then placed in several brothels in order to facilitate the payment for sexual services and Class A drugs from paying customers.

The cash seized was forfeited by the crooks under the Proceeds of Crime Act in early 2016.

Funds confiscated by the Met are paid to the Home Office, although the force receives a percentage back through the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme.

In the financial year 2015/16, the MPS issued orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 totalling £73.4 million.

Met Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe said: “The MPS is here to reduce crime and keep people safe. It’s satisfying to see criminals pay back for the damage they cause communities through the assets we’ve recovered.

“The message is loud and clear, crime does not pay and criminals who think it does will have to deal with the full force of the MPS.”

During Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe’s term as commissioner since September 2011, the Met has seized or confiscated £317.14 million through the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and has received £40.16 million through ARIS.

In 2015/16, the Met Police received £8.89 million through ARIS, which is used to fund financial investigations, training and specialist units in targeting organised criminal gangs and violence.

During the previous year, £73.04 million was seized from crooks across London.

The Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 gives police the powers to identify and remove assets obtained from a criminal lifestyle.

Using the act, police can investigate the financial affairs of a suspect to see if any of their assets were obtained through criminal means and a court can then order the criminals to pay up.