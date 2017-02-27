Monday, February 27, 2017
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce: I had selection dilemma

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce: I had selection dilemma

By Richard Cawley -
0
661
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire.

Sam Allardyce says he took quite a while to pick his Crystal Palace side for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough – because of an increase in options.

Mamadou Sakho was handed his Eagles debut and was one of their star performers as the South Londoners got the victory which lifted them out of the Premier League bottom three.

“I took quite a while picking the team – because we’ve got a lot of players fit again now,” said Allardyce. “I’ve got a bit of a headache about who to play where, because there are a lot of quality players here to choose from. That is good for me and the team, healthy competition.

“Mamadou showed a lot of composure. He played a lot of very nice and simple balls to the midfield players and said ‘now you get on with it’. Perhaps before that we were hurrying our clearances or just clearing it. He had the composure to get the ball down and play it, to build more pressure on Middlesbrough.

“If we had lost it would have made life extremely difficult. If we’d have drawn it would have been another point, I talk about respecting the point. A win is what we were looking for and we deserved it.”

Patrick van Aanholt got his fourth goal of the season – and first for Palace – as his first-half strike settled Saturday’s match.

“He had that space to exploit because Middlesbrough played three at the back,” said Allardyce. “He didn’t have anyone to mark. That’s him at his best – rampaging forward like he did with Wilf [Zaha]. They were a big thorn in Middlesbrough’s side, the goal came from down that side.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce: I had selection dilemma