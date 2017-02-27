Wayne Hennessey – Dominant win over Boro was Palace’s best display under Big Sam

Wayne Hennessey has admitted that Saturday’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough is Crystal Palace’s best display under Sam Allardyce.

Patrick van Aanholt’s first goal for the club sealed victory at Selhurst Park and pushed the Eagles out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Hennessey said: “That’s the best we’ve played [under Sam Allardyce]. We looked a lot more solid and dangerous [going forward], got a lot of crosses in and shots on target and shots in general.

“This [performance] was better than at Bournemouth.

“Teams should be coming here thinking ‘we’ve got Crystal Palace and it’s going to be a tough game.’ That’s how it should be.

“It’s so important to us. We’re out of the bottom three now.

“It’s still so tight in there [in the relegation zone] but that’s a massive boost for us and hopefully we can take that into West Brom.”

Palace had a fortnight to prepare for the Boro match after already being knocked out of the FA Cup.

“Not having a game during the last week was massive for us,” said Hennessey.

“We worked really hard training wise and the guys were on it and you could tell [against Middlesbrough]. I thought they looked amazing. We were in people’s faces, making it hard for them to play and it worked out for us.

“We dominated them. We had a time where in previous games we weren’t very dominating and that’s when teams got the better of us at Selhurst Park. Against Middlesbrough I thought we performed really well.

“We’d all like to thank the crowd – I thought they were fantastic and got behind us. They’re a big part of our game. And that’s what gets us over the line and they should be proud of themselves, they did really well.