Jason Puncheon: Palace fans created the Selhurst Park atmosphere we’ve come to know

Jason Puncheon praised the Crystal Palace fans and players after captaining the Eagles in their crucial 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Puncheon said: “That’s the best we’ve played at home for a long time, perhaps even stretching back to last season. We created a lot and could have even been two or three up by half-time. We needed a big performance because our home form hasn’t been good enough this season. It has made things difficult for everyone associated with the club but I thought the fans were terrific from the start. We began the game really well which urged them on and created the Selhurst Park atmosphere we’ve come to know.”

Puncheon said it was a proud moment for him captaining the Eagles but the Croydon-born midfielder said it didn’t affect his performance where Patrick van Aanholt’s strike settled a tight affair.

“I was very proud to captain the side but I just tried to play my own game and help the team get the three points. We must build on this victory because we need to pick up more points at Selhurst Park. Everything clicked for us today, we started well which we need to do at home to put teams under pressure. The two-week break and the work we did in training helped the whole squad. We worked very hard and it gave the manager time to get his message across and show what he wants from us. It also helped the new signings settle in and get used to playing with the rest of the squad.”

Puncheon was delighted to go home with Palace out of the relegation zone and was impressed with the contribution of home debutant Luka Milivojevic. Next up, the Eagles face a reunion with former manager Tony Pulis at the Hawthorns.

He added: “It’s nice to go home with a smile on our faces knowing we’re out of the bottom three. Luka was great today, it’s always difficult coming in from abroad particularly mid-season but he’s a great communicator and offers a commanding presence. He’s a good character to have around the dressing room. It’s very tight down at the bottom but hopefully we can carry this momentum into West Brom next week.”