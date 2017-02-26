Arrests at Vauxhall club as police carry out drugs raids

Police have arrested three people and recovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs after search warrants were executed at two Vauxhall nightclubs.

Lambeth officers, supported by the Met’s Territorial Support Group (TSG), attended ‘Fire’ and ‘Lightbox’ in Parry Street in the early hours of Friday following intelligence suggesting drugs were being dealt at the venues.

Officers entered the clubs while they were still open to the public and searched both customers and members of staff, as well as the venues.

Two 30-year-old men were arrested at ‘Lightbox’ on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs. One of the men is a staff member, the other man was additionally arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order.

A third man, aged 28, was arrested at the same venue on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All three were taken into custody at a South London police station where they remain.

The activity follows an intelligence-led operation launched not only based on information that drugs were being sold within the venues, but also following complaints and concerns from residents in the area about increased levels of anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of the clubs.

Chief Inspector Lance Lamnea, of Lambeth borough, said: “This operation was based on intelligence that indicated harmful substances were being sold at these nightclubs. We are committed to supporting a vibrant night-time economy in the capital, but where we suspect offences are taking place we must take swift action to protect the public.

“In this case, anti-social behaviour – believed to be generated by those attending the clubs – has been having a detrimental effect on the lives of those living and working in the area.

“We will be working closely with both the clubs’ management and our partners to ensure the continuing safety of the public and consider whether there will be any impact on licensing issues.”