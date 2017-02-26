Lambeth 16-year-old charged with planning act of terror

A teenager from Lambeth has been charged with planning an act of terrorism following a pro-active operation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command.

He is one of five teenagers arrested on February 20 on suspicion of terror offences have been charged

The teenagers, all males aged 15 to 19 years were charged on Friday following the sting by Met officers.

A 17-year-old from Merton, was charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and collection of information, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000;

The 16-year-old from Lambeth was charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006;

A 17-year-old from Hounslow was charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and dissemination of terrorist publications contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006;

Ahmedeltigani Alsyed, 19, from Hounslow was charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and collection of information, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000;

A 15-year-old from Waltham Forest was charged with collection of information, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006. He was yesterday remanded by Westminster Magistrates Court into the care of a local authority to appear at Westminster Youth Court on March 28.

The other four were also remanded in custody by Westminster Magistrates Court to appear at the Old Bailey on March 28.